 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Sativa Glycerin Tincture - 200mg

Sativa Glycerin Tincture - 200mg

by Chronic Health

Write a review
Chronic Health Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Sativa Glycerin Tincture - 200mg

About this product

For patients in need of a great Cannanis-based medicine without the invasiveness of smoking, or the effort of eating, tinctures are perfect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chronic Health Logo
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.