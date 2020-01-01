 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  5. Orange Cookies Crumble 1g
Hybrid

Orange Cookies Crumble 1g

by Chronik Fusions

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

About this brand

