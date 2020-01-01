 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Church OG M1 Pod 0.75g
Indica

Church OG M1 Pod 0.75g

by Church Cannabis Co.

Church Cannabis Co. Concentrates Cartridges Church OG M1 Pod 0.75g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Perfectly balanced hybrid with a slight lean towards indica. Notes of sweet pine, and skunky dank gas are balanced by camphoracious undertones and resinous wood.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Church OG

Church OG

Church OG is an indica marijuana strain that provides strong body sensations that may evolve to a lasting cerebral effect. Its buds are known to be mold resistant, and the strain is grown in various mountain regions. Church OG is known for its dark green leaves with orange hairs and purple hues throughout. With a lineage of God's Gift and OG Kush, this strain has a THC level of up to 19% and a CBD level of up to 0.23%.

About this brand

