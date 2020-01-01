Fire OG Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
This indica dominant strain is perfect for chilling out. Generous notes of vanilla and yellow cake blend harmoniously with serious gas and sweet pine.
