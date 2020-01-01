 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Divorce Cake Distillate Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Divorce Cake Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Church Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Church Cannabis Co. Concentrates Cartridges Divorce Cake Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This indica dominant strain is perfect for chilling out. Generous notes of vanilla and yellow cake blend harmoniously with serious gas and sweet pine.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Divorce Cake

Divorce Cake

Jungle Boys’ Divorce Cake crosses White Widow and Wedding Cake to create a potent hybrid with a perfumy taste. The high is sleepy and buzzed, relaxing your body and making almost any snack into a luxury meal. It can come on hard and fast so plan accordingly.

About this brand

Church Cannabis Co. Logo