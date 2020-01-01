 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon Cookie Distillate Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Lemon Cookie Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Church Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Church Cannabis Co. Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Cookie Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This potent sativa promises to get your creative juices flowing. Notes of lemon zest, petrol and yellow cake compliment the subtle foundation of sweet skunk and spice.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

About this brand

Church Cannabis Co. Logo