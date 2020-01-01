Fire OG Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This potent sativa promises to get your creative juices flowing. Notes of lemon zest, petrol and yellow cake compliment the subtle foundation of sweet skunk and spice.
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.