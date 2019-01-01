 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Provacan CBD Oil 6%

Provacan CBD Oil 6%

by CiiTECH British Israeli CBD

About this product

Provacan Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil comes as a ‘Mouth Spray’ to ensure the most accurate and spill free therapeutic experience. Each 10ml bottle is supplied with a spray nozel and contains a full 500mg (5%) pure hemp extract. Each spray ensures a 6mg dose. Hemp extract has been shown to help a wide range of health conditions including dermatalogical, neurological, physical. It’s also being recognized by consumers as a powerful general health and wellness product. No matter your health concern, there’s a good chance hemp oil can help. Provacan Oil is manufactured from the finest whole plant extracts grown and shipped from Europe ensuring the highest EU agricultural directives are guaranteed. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our raw ingredients from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides.

About this brand

CIITECH, the approved suppliers of these products are a UK-based CBD company, with deep roots in the Israeli cannabis industry. The company is currently involved in a clinical trial looking at CBD as a remedy for Asthma. They work closely with Hebrew University including Professor Rafi Mechoulam, all experts at the top of their fields in cannabis research and development. All CiiTECH products are 100% legal in the UK and EU. CBD derived from EU certified hemp strains and processing to strict British healthcare standards sets CiiTECH apart from the CBD competition.