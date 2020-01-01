About this product

City Trees 2oz. Blue Agave Tinctures contain 60 (1ml) servings per bottle. Blue Agave nectar is a natural alternative to processed sugars and artificial sweeteners. This honey-like sap comes from the leaves of the blue agave plant widely grown in Mexico. With its perfect consistency, agave nectar can serve as a topping for fruit salads, oatmeal, pancakes or ice cream. This sweetener may also replace sugar in baked recipes. Blue Agave is also completely water soluble and can be mixed easily into any beverage or cocktail. In addition to its versatility, agave nectar may provide certain health benefits. Low Glycemic All Natural Sweetener Rich In Calcium Water Soluble, Will Mix Perfectly Into Any Beverage Or Cocktail Great For Baking And Other Cooking Mixes Well With Savory Sauces This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and made locally.