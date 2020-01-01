Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
50% THC distillate 50% CBD isolate No added terpenes or cutting agents Mild and calming without reintroducing terpenes Pain relief properties without psychoactivity Unmistakable cherry flavor profile provided by the CBD isolate Symphonic duo of THC and CBD provide balanced and clear-headed effects This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and made locally.
Be the first to review this product.