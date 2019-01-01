About this product

City Trees 1:1 Hemp Seed oil contains raw, unfiltered, cold-pressed hemp seed oil, which is considered to be nature’s most unsaturated plant derived oil. Hemp seeds include many other vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc to name a few. Hemp Seed oil is also known to contain omega fatty acids, which fight against free-radicals. Arginine, which is the most prevalent amino acid in Hemp Seed oil, produces a molecule that makes your blood vessels dilate and relax. Hemp seed oil is also a fantastic alternative to MCT oil, which some consumers may avoid due to allergens. Plant-Based Protein Contains amino acids that lead to reduced risk of heart disease. Stress and Tension Relief High quantity of omega fatty acids Alternative to allergen based oils