Our Banana Kush blend is a raw cannabis distillate infused with at botantically derived, food grade terpene blend made specifically to recreate the profile found in the strain Banana Kush. The terpenes present in this specific profile are high in limonene, a-pinene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. The Banana Kush blend provides a relaxed and carefree feeling that can easily leave you uplifted and energetic.