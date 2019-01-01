About this product
Our Banana Kush blend is a raw cannabis distillate infused with at botantically derived, food grade terpene blend made specifically to recreate the profile found in the strain Banana Kush. The terpenes present in this specific profile are high in limonene, a-pinene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. The Banana Kush blend provides a relaxed and carefree feeling that can easily leave you uplifted and energetic.
About this strain
Banana Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.