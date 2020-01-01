Puffco Plus
by Puffco
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 22.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Often attempted, rarely perfected. A West Coast classic; this strain includes a wide spectrum of terpenes, along with a 1:10 ratio of CBD to THC, that delivers a balanced hybrid effect that may also help with pain relief. A dream you’ll remember fondly. Our all-in-one recyclable pens are ready to use right out of the package. With a stainless steel, kink-resistant body and reliable CCELL technology, these pens deliver a consistent experience with zero upkeep - perfect for the weekend campout or skate session.
Be the first to review this product.