 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. City Trees .5g Bliss Disposable Vape Pen

City Trees .5g Bliss Disposable Vape Pen

by City Trees

Write a review
City Trees Vaping Vape Pens City Trees .5g Bliss Disposable Vape Pen

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Often attempted, rarely perfected. A West Coast classic; this strain includes a wide spectrum of terpenes, along with a 1:10 ratio of CBD to THC, that delivers a balanced hybrid effect that may also help with pain relief. A dream you’ll remember fondly. Our all-in-one recyclable pens are ready to use right out of the package. With a stainless steel, kink-resistant body and reliable CCELL technology, these pens deliver a consistent experience with zero upkeep - perfect for the weekend campout or skate session.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

City Trees Logo
The city brings us drive, innovation, and a will to keep pushing forward. The trees bring us connection, clarity, and a grounding that helps heal the world around us. We combine years of expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and distribution to deliver the highest quality THC distillate products in Nevada. Using our proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail we craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent results. Run that trail; find your zen; write that next track. Sustain Your State with City Trees.