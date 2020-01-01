 Loading…
City Trees 325mg Blue Agave Tincture

by City Trees

About this product

Mixed into water, your coffee, or a savory sauce, our agave nectar-based THC tinctures sweeten the day in more ways than one. Use these low-glycemic, infused sweeteners on their own, or open up a world of recipes for a memorable dinner party. Extracted from the blue agave plant, this low-glycemic sweetener has a honey-like consistency and is a great alternative to other sugars and sweeteners. Agave nectar is also water soluble, making agave-based tinctures easy to mix into food and drink.

The city brings us drive, innovation, and a will to keep pushing forward. The trees bring us connection, clarity, and a grounding that helps heal the world around us. We combine years of expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and distribution to deliver the highest quality THC distillate products in Nevada. Using our proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail we craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent results. Run that trail; find your zen; write that next track. Sustain Your State with City Trees.