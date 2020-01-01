 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dream - Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by City Trees

City Trees Concentrates Cartridges Blue Dream - Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

CBD is well known for amplifying flavors and effects, and this formula of Blue Dream is made with a 1:10 CBD/THC distillate. From hoppy and heavy terpenes like myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, humulene, all the way to sharper and definite terpenes like a-pinene, b-pinene, limonene; After one inhale, fluffy clouds whisk you away to Cloud Nine.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Founded in 2017 City Trees is a Southern Nevada based Cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results City Trees is one of the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Now available in your favorite dispensaries you are never far from our products.