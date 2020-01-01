About this product

CBD is well known for amplifying flavors and effects, and this formula of Blue Dream is made with a 1:10 CBD/THC distillate. From hoppy and heavy terpenes like myrcene, b-Caryophyllene, humulene, all the way to sharper and definite terpenes like a-pinene, b-pinene, limonene; After one inhale, fluffy clouds whisk you away to Cloud Nine.