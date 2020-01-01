 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. 1:1 Calm - Disposable Vape Pen 0.5g

1:1 Calm - Disposable Vape Pen 0.5g

by City Trees

Write a review
City Trees Vaping Vape Pens 1:1 Calm - Disposable Vape Pen 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

No added terpenes or cutting agents Mild and calming without reintroducing terpenes Pain relief properties without psychoactivity Unmistakable cherry flavor profile provided by the CBD isolate Symphonic duo of THC and CBD provide balanced and clear-headed effects

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

City Trees Logo
Founded in 2017 City Trees is a Southern Nevada based Cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results City Trees is one of the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Now available in your favorite dispensaries you are never far from our products.