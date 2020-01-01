Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Satisfy your sweet-tooth with our dessert-inspired Chocolate Agave tinctures. We blend the natural sweetness of blue agave nectar, the cardiovascular benefits associated with cocoa, and the nutritional boost of MCT oil for a well-rounded, luxurious experience. Extracted from the blue agave plant, this low-glycemic sweetener has a honey-like consistency and is a great alternative to other sugars and sweeteners. Agave nectar is also water soluble, making agave-based tinctures easy to mix into food and drink.
Be the first to review this product.