 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. City Trees 1:1:1 Hemp Seed Tincture

City Trees 1:1:1 Hemp Seed Tincture

by City Trees

Write a review
City Trees Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual City Trees 1:1:1 Hemp Seed Tincture
City Trees Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual City Trees 1:1:1 Hemp Seed Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The newest addition to the City Trees tincture lineup, our 1:1:1 tincture contains equal parts of THC, CBD, and CBG. Lesser known than CBD and THC, CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid responsible for the base structure of all other cannabinoids. Hemp seed oil is considered to be nature’s most unsaturated plant derived oil, and contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc. Hemp Seed oil is also known to contain omega fatty acids, which fight against free-radicals. For consumers avoiding allergen issues with MCT oil, hemp seed oil is an excellent alternative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

City Trees Logo
The city brings us drive, innovation, and a will to keep pushing forward. The trees bring us connection, clarity, and a grounding that helps heal the world around us. We combine years of expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and distribution to deliver the highest quality THC distillate products in Nevada. Using our proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail we craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent results. Run that trail; find your zen; write that next track. Sustain Your State with City Trees.