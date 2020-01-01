Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
The newest addition to the City Trees tincture lineup, our 1:1:1 tincture contains equal parts of THC, CBD, and CBG. Lesser known than CBD and THC, CBG is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid responsible for the base structure of all other cannabinoids. Hemp seed oil is considered to be nature’s most unsaturated plant derived oil, and contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc. Hemp Seed oil is also known to contain omega fatty acids, which fight against free-radicals. For consumers avoiding allergen issues with MCT oil, hemp seed oil is an excellent alternative.
