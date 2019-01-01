About this product
Refreshing lemon flavors accompany this blend of myrcene, ocimene, limonene and caryophyllene. Perfectly balanced effects make Lemoncello great for anytime of day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Refreshing lemon flavors accompany this blend of myrcene, ocimene, limonene and caryophyllene. Perfectly balanced effects make Lemoncello great for anytime of day.
Be the first to review this product.