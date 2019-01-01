 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Clandestine Gardens

About this product

Breeder: UK source Sativa Genetics: Jack Herrer X Cinderella 99/Skunk No. 1 Flavor: earthy, sweet High: happy, euphoric,relaxed, uplifted, giggly

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

About this brand

Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.