About this product
Breeder: UK source Sativa Genetics: Jack Herrer X Cinderella 99/Skunk No. 1 Flavor: earthy, sweet High: happy, euphoric,relaxed, uplifted, giggly
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Amnesia
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.