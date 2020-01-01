About this product
About this strain
Love Triangle
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Love Triangle crosses Triangle Kush with Snow Lotus. Expect flavors from mint to an earthy dankness. If you see Love Triangle on your shelves, give it a shot and see what you find.
About this brand
Clandestine Gardens
Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.