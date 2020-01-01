 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Love Triangle Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack

Love Triangle Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack

by Clandestine Gardens

Write a review
Clandestine Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Love Triangle Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Love Triangle

Love Triangle

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Love Triangle crosses Triangle Kush with Snow Lotus. Expect flavors from mint to an earthy dankness. If you see Love Triangle on your shelves, give it a shot and see what you find.

About this brand

Clandestine Gardens Logo
Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.