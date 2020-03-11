 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Velvet Kush

by Clandestine Gardens

Clandestine Gardens Cannabis Flower Velvet Kush
Velvet Kush by Clandestine Gardens

youngview96

Great strain! Very uplifting yet hits you straight in the face. 10/10. They use humidity packs to keep the big sacks fresh. Very impressed

Panda-behr

So far, my favorite strain. Beautiful flower, smooth smoke, great high.

Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.