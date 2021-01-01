 Loading…
  Green Crack VFire Pod 1g Claw (MED)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Highlighted Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Humulene, Myrcene Tastes Like: Citrus Inhale gassy citrus fruits and exhale floral spice reminiscent of clove. *This is a Medical Only Product. Vfire Pods are compatible with VFire Vape Batteries

The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot. Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products. We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers. The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

