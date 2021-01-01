 Loading…
Indica

Purple Punch VFire Pod 1g Claw (MED)

by Claw Cannabis

About this product

Highlighted Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Ocimene Tastes Like: Sweet Tart & tangy grape with a earthy exhale. *This is a Medical Only Product. Vfire Pods are compatible with VFire Vape Batteries

About this brand

The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot. Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products. We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers. The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

