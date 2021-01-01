 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Zkittles VFire Pod 1g Claw (MED)
Indica

Zkittles VFire Pod 1g Claw (MED)

by Claw Cannabis

Write a review
Claw Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Zkittles VFire Pod 1g Claw (MED)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Highlighted Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Linalool Tastes Like: Sweet Inhale ripe strawberry and exhale tangy sweet candy notes.

About this brand

Claw Cannabis Logo
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot. Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products. We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers. The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review