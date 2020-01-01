 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Sherbet Pod 1g

by Claw Concentrates

Claw Concentrates Concentrates Cartridges Orange Sherbet Pod 1g

About this product

About this strain

Orange Sherbert

Orange Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal. 

 

About this brand

Claw Concentrates provides high quality distillates and accessories