  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Diesel V-Fire Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Pineapple Diesel V-Fire Pod 0.5g

by Claw Concentrates

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Diesel

A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.

About this brand

Claw Concentrates provides high quality distillates and accessories