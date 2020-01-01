 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Citrus Punch Live Resin Concentrate - 1g

by Clay Wolf

Clay Wolf Concentrates Solvent Citrus Punch Live Resin Concentrate - 1g

About this product

Citrus Punch by Potbox is a tangy splash of bright citrus and good vibes. This sativa-dominant strain smells of ripening oranges and tangerines with notes of grapefruit and lime. The uplifting aroma speaks to this strain’s Sour Tangie and Clementine genetics, but the sizzling cerebral effects tell of a mystery parent nestled just below the top layer of this heady fruit smoothie. Enjoy this strain outside, as the bright terpene profile begs for activity.

About this strain

Citrus Punch

Citrus Punch

About this brand

To build on our beginnings as the first licensed processor in the state of Oregon and continue our ethical leadership in the cannabis industry in compliance, education and cutting-edge extraction technology. Clay Wolf serves as a steadfast intermediary between our farmer partners and customers, ensuring that our products are safe, affordable and flavorful. Founded by Pacific Northwest natives in Oregon, Clay Wolf demonstrates its commitment to the region through steady growth, the longstanding tenure of our team and our cultural values of unity and mutual support. Clay Wolf will be the most relevant and respected extraction company in the Pacific Northwest. Clay Wolf will emerge as a demonstrated leader in how to do business, not just in the cannabis industry but across sectors by becoming a community pillar and educating those within and outside our industry in business best practices.