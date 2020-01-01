Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Citrus Punch by Potbox is a tangy splash of bright citrus and good vibes. This sativa-dominant strain smells of ripening oranges and tangerines with notes of grapefruit and lime. The uplifting aroma speaks to this strain’s Sour Tangie and Clementine genetics, but the sizzling cerebral effects tell of a mystery parent nestled just below the top layer of this heady fruit smoothie. Enjoy this strain outside, as the bright terpene profile begs for activity.
Be the first to review this product.
Citrus Punch by Potbox is a tangy splash of bright citrus and good vibes. This sativa-dominant strain smells of ripening oranges and tangerines with notes of grapefruit and lime. The uplifting aroma speaks to this strain’s Sour Tangie and Clementine genetics, but the sizzling cerebral effects tell of a mystery parent nestled just below the top layer of this heady fruit smoothie. Enjoy this strain outside, as the bright terpene profile begs for activity and fair