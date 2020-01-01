To build on our beginnings as the first licensed processor in the state of Oregon and continue our ethical leadership in the cannabis industry in compliance, education and cutting-edge extraction technology. Clay Wolf serves as a steadfast intermediary between our farmer partners and customers, ensuring that our products are safe, affordable and flavorful. Founded by Pacific Northwest natives in Oregon, Clay Wolf demonstrates its commitment to the region through steady growth, the longstanding tenure of our team and our cultural values of unity and mutual support. Clay Wolf will be the most relevant and respected extraction company in the Pacific Northwest. Clay Wolf will emerge as a demonstrated leader in how to do business, not just in the cannabis industry but across sectors by becoming a community pillar and educating those within and outside our industry in business best practices.