Sherbert BHO 1g

by Clay Wolf

Concentrates Solvent

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

To build on our beginnings as the first licensed processor in the state of Oregon and continue our ethical leadership in the cannabis industry in compliance, education and cutting-edge extraction technology. Clay Wolf serves as a steadfast intermediary between our farmer partners and customers, ensuring that our products are safe, affordable and flavorful. Founded by Pacific Northwest natives in Oregon, Clay Wolf demonstrates its commitment to the region through steady growth, the longstanding tenure of our team and our cultural values of unity and mutual support. Clay Wolf will be the most relevant and respected extraction company in the Pacific Northwest. Clay Wolf will emerge as a demonstrated leader in how to do business, not just in the cannabis industry but across sectors by becoming a community pillar and educating those within and outside our industry in business best practices.