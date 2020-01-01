 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White 99 Shatter - 1g

by Clay Wolf

White 99 Shatter - 1g

About this product

White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.

About this strain

About this brand

To build on our beginnings as the first licensed processor in the state of Oregon and continue our ethical leadership in the cannabis industry in compliance, education and cutting-edge extraction technology. Clay Wolf serves as a steadfast intermediary between our farmer partners and customers, ensuring that our products are safe, affordable and flavorful. Founded by Pacific Northwest natives in Oregon, Clay Wolf demonstrates its commitment to the region through steady growth, the longstanding tenure of our team and our cultural values of unity and mutual support. Clay Wolf will be the most relevant and respected extraction company in the Pacific Northwest. Clay Wolf will emerge as a demonstrated leader in how to do business, not just in the cannabis industry but across sectors by becoming a community pillar and educating those within and outside our industry in business best practices.