3x Sour (1g)
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ This Sativa is chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. 3x Sour was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.
