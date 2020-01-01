About this product

Papaya is an sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing effects that might be more in line with a traditional sativa. The indica element of this strain does provide a mental calmness, but many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. _____ The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.