Hybrid

Apples and Bananas (28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Apples and Bananas (28g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Apples and Bananas (28g) - Private Stock

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Apples and Bananas (Platinum Cookies x GDP x Gelatti) is a Sativa dominant hybrid that offers a fruity aroma, rich with apples and spices. The banana is harder to make out in the midst of gassy fumes and a strong pine odor. The flavor of sour apples and spices mix with the funky taste of gas and pine for a unique flavor. Users have reported a powerful cerebral euphoria, with a numbing body buzz. This versatile hybrid can very easily be used to wake and bake, or as a late night snack. Apples and Bananas is a versatile hybrid that reviewers say could fit the needs of many users, especially those looking for potency!

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Apples and Bananas

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Apples and Bananas is a hybrid marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Apples and Bananas. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

