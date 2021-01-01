BioChem (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Biochem is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid strain created through a potent cross of Chemdawg 4 X Sensi Star strains. This strain boasts a taste and smell of sweet diesel citrus and has buds with rich purple undertones, bright orange hairs, and a coating of vibrantly white crystal trichomes.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Biochem is the sedating cross of Chemdawg 4 and Sensi Star. This indica-dominant strain offers patients a weighted relaxation with a gentle headiness that infuses the body with a soft and soothing haze. Enjoy Biochem in the evening, as its effects naturally sedate. The aroma and taste are rich with notes of fuel, citrus, and herbaceous greenery, while the appearance is bright green with a peppering of purple entangled in orange pistils.
