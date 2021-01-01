Bisti Badlands (14g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Bisti Badlands is an Indica dominant hybrid between Old Man’s Purp X OGKP X Wet Dream and has a robust diesel, grape, and coffee nose. Bisti Badlands taste of fruit, fuel, and earth. Users can expect a mellow, creative, and laid back high.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
