Black Cherry Punch (3.5g) - Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Black Cherry Punch (Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie) offers a relaxing and euphoric experience as well as a complex and diverse flavor profile and aroma. Users can expect to find aromas and flavors of sweet pine and earth, accompanied by a floral and herbaceous undertone. Users who have had a chance to try Black Cherry Punch have said that it’s relaxing and calming.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Black Cherry Punch
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.