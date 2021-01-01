 Loading…

  5. Black Jack (14g) - Small Buds
Hybrid

Black Jack (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Black Jack (14g) - Small Buds
About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

