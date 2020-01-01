Reserve 24k Gold
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
Be the first to review this product.
Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.