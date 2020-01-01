 Loading…

  5. Blueberry Cookies (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Blueberry Cookies is a cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Blueberry. This well-balanced hybrid displays a beautiful mix of forest-green and purple leaves, and retains a cookie pie crust taste with a fruity-berry flavor. Blueberry Cookies produces long lasting and consistent energy, making this an excellent daytime choice for users who need to remain productive throughout the day. Half indica, this strain receives praise from users who suffer from chronic pain and inflammation.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

