Blueberry Cookies (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Blueberry Cookies is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. This indica dominant hybrid displays a beautiful mix of forest-green and purple leaves, and retains a cookie pie crust taste with a fruity-berry flavor. Blueberry Cookies produces long lasting and consistent energy, making this an excellent daytime choice for users who need to remain productive throughout the day. Half indica, this strain receives praise from users who suffer from chronic pain and inflammation.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Blueberry Cookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.