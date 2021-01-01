Blueberry Pebbles (28g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Blueberry Pebbles (Fruity Pebble OG X Blueberry) is an Indica that tastes and smells like a sweet bowl of berries. Blueberry Pebbles provides a sedative and relaxing experience. Users can expect couch lock, a mood boost, and some seriously chill vibes.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
