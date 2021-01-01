Bonkers (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Bonkers is a half indica and half sativa strain. It has a a fruity aroma and lemon flavor that some have described as tea. Bonkers has a powerful body high that leaves you relaxed and eased, those who use it have recommended it for evening stress and pain relief. Its mind effects have been noted to relieve anxiety and stress.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
