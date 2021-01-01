 Loading…

Browse by category

Bonkers (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Bonkers is a half indica and half sativa strain. It has a a fruity aroma and lemon flavor that some have described as tea. Bonkers has a powerful body high that leaves you relaxed and eased, those who use it have recommended it for evening stress and pain relief. Its mind effects have been noted to relieve anxiety and stress.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

