Bruce Banner (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Bruce Banner (OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel) is an Indica dominant strain with a high noted to be perfect for afternoon and evening use. This strain is known for relaxing the body with a buzz that soothes minor aches and pains. The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Bruce Banner’s dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Bruce Banner
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.