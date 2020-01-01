Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Candy MAC (miracle alien cookies) has all the classic traits associated with a good MAC: dense calyxes, heavy trichome coverage, and a distinct nose. Candy MAC has been reported to have happy, relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted effects.
Be the first to review this product.