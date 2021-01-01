About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Cereal Milk (Snowman X Y Life) has a distinct flavor on par with the taste of milk after eating a bowl of fruity flavored cereal, it’s sugary-sweet and contains remnants of flavorful citrus and berries. This strain offers a balance of sativa and indica effects, it soothes both mind and body while enhancing creativity and focus.