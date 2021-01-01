 Loading…

Cereal Milk (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Cereal Milk (Snowman X Y Life) has a distinct flavor on par with the taste of milk after eating a bowl of fruity flavored cereal, it’s sugary-sweet and contains remnants of flavorful citrus and berries. This strain offers a balance of sativa and indica effects, it soothes both mind and body while enhancing creativity and focus.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

