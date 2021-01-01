 Loading…

Chem Fuego (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Chem Fuego (Sour Diesel x Head Band x Chem Dawg) is an invigorating sativa. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a light “heavy bodied” feeling; this fast acting strain delivers energizing cerebral effects. Chem Fuego has an aroma with notes of earth, herbal tea, citrus, and light skunk. The citrus and tea notes are very notable in its taste.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

