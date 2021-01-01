About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Chem Fuego (Sour Diesel x Head Band x Chem Dawg) is an invigorating sativa. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a light “heavy bodied” feeling; this fast acting strain delivers energizing cerebral effects. Chem Fuego has an aroma with notes of earth, herbal tea, citrus, and light skunk. The citrus and tea notes are very notable in its taste.