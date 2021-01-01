About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Cherry Fritter (Cherry Pie X Apple Fritter) is an evenly balanced hybrid strain. This bud tastes like a sweet cherry fritter, with hints of rich cherries and sweet berries accented by a light doughiness. The aroma is very similar to its taste plus an added touch of coffee. Users have reported a lift in spirit with euphoria and a come down of relaxation and sleepiness.