Chili Verde (14g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Chili Verde is a cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. This strain has a skunky lime, lavender, and pungent diesel smell that radiates. The Chili Verde high alleviates the body from muscle tension and stress, great for those with pain in their shoulders and back. A great choice for evening use.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
